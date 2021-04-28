WINTER HAVEN — The intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard is the busiest intersection in Polk County.
Immediately to the east is the intersection of First Street South and Cypress Gardens Boulevard, another busy intersection in Winter Haven. Both intersections were discussed during a Winter Haven City Commission Agenda Review meeting April 21.
The Florida Department of Transportation manages these intersections. City and state engineers have been communicating about changes to both intersections.
City of Winter Haven Public Works Director MJ Carnevale described two proposed changes that may be implemented.
Drivers traveling south on First Street South may find the turn left to go east on Cypress Gardens Boulevard easier in a few years if the proposed change is implemented.
Currently, drivers can turn left toward Bright Smiles of Winter Haven dental office or right toward the Past Time Lounge at Post Avenue SW. That option would be closed off to extend the que line if the changes are implemented. The light would also stay green longer during peak hours to allow more cars to get through the intersection.
For drivers turning left to head south on U.S. Highway 17 from Cypress Gardens Boulevard, currently there are two lanes dedicated to that left turn. Engineers are proposing a triple-lane left turn there, which would theoretically free up traffic in the Applebee's area during some signal changes.
FDOT lawyers are using eminent domain to add a dedicated turning lane for drivers traveling north on U.S. Highway 17 and turning right to go east on Cypress Gardens Boulevard. There was no mention of a triple-left hand turn for drivers traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 and turning left to go east on Cypress Gardens Boulevard.
FDOT staff are paying for and managing most of the changes. The City of Winter Haven has a responsibility to pay around $600,000 of the cost to change the First Street South intersection.
Carnevale said the cost of burning less fuel could almost pay for the city's financial share of the change.
Mayor Brad Dantzler used humor to speak about the traffic congestion in that area of the city. The mayor said he once was driving south on U.S. Highway 17 and hit every green light from Havendale Boulevard all the way through Cypress Gardens Boulevard.
Staff asked the mayor if he bought a lottery ticket that day.
“It was flippin’ sweet,” the mayor said.