In Brief

A rendering of new Watkins Road Fire Rescue Station, which was just approved by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners. 

 Rendering provided by the Polk County BoCC.

Want to join a land acquisition committee?

(Polk County) – Polk County is accepting applications for the Polk County Conservation Land Acquisition Selection Committee, and they may be downloaded at polknature.com. Applications must be returned to gayesharp@polk-county.net by Wednesday, March 15.

