Want to join a land acquisition committee?
(Polk County) – Polk County is accepting applications for the Polk County Conservation Land Acquisition Selection Committee, and they may be downloaded at polknature.com. Applications must be returned to gayesharp@polk-county.net by Wednesday, March 15.
On Feb. 7, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) approved the creation of the committee. CLASAC members will review potential Polk County land acquisitions for conservation purposes and make recommendations to the Board. The BoCC reports that CLASAC will consider the land’s water resources, its natural communities and landscape values, its plants and animals, and its value to humans and the practicality of managing the land.
CLASAC members will consist of representatives from the business and agricultural communities, environmental groups, the phosphate industry and professionals with land use experience. They will also be responsible for commenting on proposed land management plans, serve four-year terms and may serve successive terms without limitation.
County proceeds with Watkins Road Fire Rescue Station plans
(Polk County) – The Polk County BoCC approved the construction of the Watkins Road Fire Rescue Station. The BoCC approved Miller Construction Management Inc. for the construction of the new fire station, a one-time $4.8 million expense.
Polk County Building Division offers time-saving inspections/plans
(Polk County) – Polk County residents can take advantage of new services offered by the Polk County Building Division that will help save time. Virtual Inspections are now offered: Live and Photo/Video Upload. For more information on virtual inspections and to see a complete list of permits eligible for virtual inspections, see polk-county.net/building/virtual-inspections. To schedule your inspection, cancel an inspection or check results, save time by sending a text message with the word SCHEDULE to (833) 856-0117. Residents can also review their plans digitally in the Digital Plan Review at https://aca-prod.accela.com/POLKCO. And lastly, Develop Polk is available for residents wishing to explore permitting and land analysis, helping guide residents beginning simple or complex projects, such as building or renovating a home and evaluating a property for residential or nonresidential development feasibility. Visit https://develop.polk-county.net.
County offers healthcare resources for uninsured, low-income residents
(Polk County) – Polk County offers free health services for medically vulnerable residents. The Polk Health Plan and the Department of Health in Polk County have partnered to offer free health services (blood pressure, glucose screenings and vaccines), eligibility screenings, plan enrollment and resource referrals to communities throughout the county via the mobile unit. For upcoming events, check the events section at www.polk-county.net. The Polk Health Care Plan partners with medical providers and clinics in the community to offer healthcare services at little or no cost to members. Eligibility criteria applies. Initiatives are supported by the voter-approved, one half-cent sales surtax, and are administered by Polk County Health and Human Services, Indigent Health Care section.
Polk County Utilities rolls out new bill design
(Polk County) – Polk County Utilities is introducing a new bill design, customer portal and offer additional bill pay options. The county’s new portal will give residents access to their account details and other tools anytime, anywhere via the web. Some of the improvements include: Improved online bill-pay, link directly to bank draft or debit card; View and download past bills; Schedule payment and reminders; Analyze and download water usage; Add multiple accounts to web profile; and start, stop, or transfer service online.
AlertPolk
(Polk County) – To receive time-critical weather and safety notifications to your home phone, cell phone or email from Polk County Government, visit AlertPolk.com to register for the free service.