Bartow Rotary Club member Ernie Cooper traveled to North Carolina recently to join his friend John Gibson at the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church Bible Conference.
While there, Cooper learned that his friend John had recently been named the Kiwanian of the Year at his friend's Kiwanis Club in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
John Gibson and his wife, Ruth, were longtime Bartow residents who retired to North Carolina in 2002. Ruth was a home economics teacher at Bartow High School and the lovebirds lived right across the street from the school.
John joined the Bartow Kiwanis Club on Sept. 5, 1975. Since that day, John has had perfect attendance, attending every Kiwanis Club meeting for the past 46 years.
“They are just good people,” Cooper said.
The Hendersonville Lightning newspaper published a story about Gibson on July 19, 2022.
“The family was hoping to get this reprinted in our local paper to let his friends in this area be aware of this honor,” Cooper told the Sun.
The following quotes are courtesy of the Hendersonville Lightning newspaper.
North Carolina resident Bill Stanley gave tribute to his friend.
“John has been an example of strong and courageous, just as God urges to be,” Stanley said. “It's a delight of my life that I have been able to associate with this wonderful man as he has and still does set an example for all who know him.”
Jay Gibson described his father as his rock.
“There's some very important things in life that my dad really taught me,” Jay said. “One was the importance of faith. He's been active in his church. He's always said, 'The Lord will never give you what you cannot handle.' Our family has been through a lot of health issues lately and he's never changed his way of being steady as a rock that all of us can hang on to. The next thing he taught me was family first.”
John Gibson said one of the first things he did for the Bartow Kiwanis Club was to help organize a pancake breakfast fundraiser.
“I've done about all I can do for Kiwanis,” Gibson said.