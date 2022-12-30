Polk County Commissioner George Lindsey will host his annual “Here’s to Your Health Hike” at the Circle B Bar Reserve on New Year’s Day.
The two-mile hike starts at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the Circle B Bar Reserve’s Nature Discovery Center. Hikers will walk about two miles along the Alligator Alley loop.
Participants will see the Circle B Bar Reserve’s oak hammock, lake and marsh habitats during the walk. They also may see a variety of plants and animals. Participants should wear appropriate shoes, and they should bring water and dress for the day’s weather.
Registration is not required.
The Circle B Bar Reserve is located at 4399 Winter Lake Rd., Lakeland, FL 33803. For more information on the Circle B Bar Reserve, visit https://polknature.com/explore/circle-b-bar-reserve.