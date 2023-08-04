July saw aquifer levels lower than usual in Polk

It was a hot and dry July this year, and though the Florida aquifer levels were still within what is noted on the SWFWMD July Water Resource Monthly Update as “normal range percentile,” last year’s July aquifer level in Polk was at the 53rd percentile, while this year, that number was at the 47th percentile.
The Florida aquifer is comprised of underground layers of rock and sand that hold water, and in southwest Florida, more than 80 percent of the water supply comes from aquifers, according to the report.
The “normal range percentile” for the aquifer level is between 25-75 percent.
Aquifer levels are measured by districts, with Polk, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties making up the “Central” district.”
According to the report, the percentile compares current aquifer levels to historical levels during the same time of year on a scale of 0-100. So, if the groundwater level is at the 50th percentile, it means that half of the historic levels for this time of year were higher, and half were lower than the current level.
Historically, July sees around 8 inches of rain in the Central district, but this year, that actual level was 6.50 inches of rainfall, compared to 8.24 this time last year.
Even the South district, which includes Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee and Sarasota counties, saw less rain, at 5.55 inches this July, compared to 8.20 inches last year.
The minimum low management (MLM) levels of the 76 lakes represented in the SWFTMD districts are measured every month; SWFWMD measures how much each lake drops at the end of the dry season every year.
The level of the Polk Uplands was 1.52 in July, versus the previous month’s measurement at 1.55. Last year, it was 1.07. The Lake Wales Ridge showed a reading of 0.00, and the previous month it measured at -0.02, comparing to -1.28 last year on the same date.
The stream flow for the Peace River at Bartow was at the 49th percentile, versus the previous month’s percentile of 63, compared to the 23rd percentile last year.
Streamflow is also known as “discharge,” or “the volume of water passing a location in a certain amount of time, usually measured as cubic feet per second.” Any flow that falls between the 25th and the 75th percentile is considered normal. Less than the 25th percent would be considered below normal, and more than the 75th percentile would be considered above normal.
“Water levels may rise and fall, but our water resources remain limited,” reported SWFWMD Public Information Officer Susanna Martinez Tarokh, in a media release issued last week. “The District encourages efficient, non-wasteful uses of water to sustain our high quality of life,” she said.
For more information on water conservation, visit https://www.swfwmd.state.fl.us/