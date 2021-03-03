After being open for two weeks, Polk County officials reclosed K-Ville Avenue (County Road 542) in southwest Winter Haven for 45 days, beginning March 1, to complete the second phase of work to build an eastbound right-turn lane onto southbound Recker Highway (State Road 655).
The first phase of the $1.2 million project to improve traffic flow and enhance safety at the busy intersection included clearing, relocating utility poles, and installing a sheet pile wall.
Remaining work involves road-widening and traffic signal modifications.
Eastbound traffic along K-Ville Avenue approaching the intersection at Recker Highway will detour at Industrial Boulevard.
Westbound traffic from Recker Highway will detour at Commercial Boulevard about a half-mile north of the intersection.
Lengthy congestion delays should be expected. Commuters are strongly encouraged to avoid the intersection during construction and to seek alternate routes to avoid sluggish traffic along the detour route through an industrialized area with freight traffic.
Drivers are also advised to drive carefully, be alert to detour signs, and to add extra time to trips through the area.
For further details, call Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at (863) 535-2200.