Kids Tag Art Program raises over $2M for elementary arts education

BARTOW, Florida – The Office of the Tax Collector for Polk County, Joe. G. Tedder announce a new milestone reached in fundraising for elementary school art programs in the 2022-2023 school year!
Kids Tag Art (KTA), a 501(c)(3) program founded in Polk County, has exceeded $2 Million raised for art teachers across the program’s 14 participating Florida counties over the years, reported The Office of the Tax Collector for Polk County, in a media release issued last week.
“It is amazing the Kids Tag Art program is making this kind of impact in Polk County and across the state,” said Polk Tax Collector Joe G. Tedder. “I am thrilled for our educators, students, and the many community partners that have played a major role in the program since its inception.”
KTA inspires fifth grade art students to design their own specialty vanity license plates. This ‘tag art’ can be ordered and installed on the front of vehicles. Designs are entered into an online portal at www.KidsTagArt.com for people to purchase, with funds going back to teachers to help them buy art supplies. In Polk County alone, KTA hit a new milestone as well; it has exceeded $600,000 in fundraising over its 17 years. (This year’s $53,830 of donations and tag sales brought the grand total of funds raised for arts education in Polk County to $602,459.)
Sandhill Elementary Art Teacher Christie Becker-Fitzgerald has long been a KTA participant and enthusiast.
“Every year since Kids Tag Art started 18 years ago, my students have participated in this contest,” Becker-Fitzgerald said. “It has become a rite of passage for our fifth graders, and it is always looked forward to. They always think it is cool that they can make something that can be put on their parents’ car. Several years ago, they started a Teacher category that I participate in, and the kids love to see what I come up with, too. As a fundraiser, Kids Tag Art has allowed us to purchase additional supplies that all the students get to enjoy.” Continuing support as the Major Sponsor for the Kids Tag Art program is Southern Homes of Polk County.
Greg Masters, President of Southern Homes of Polk County said, “In the building industry, creativity, problem-solving and innovation is critical to our success. I have always felt the arts can provide an outstanding foundation for those skills; I know it did for me. This is why we are proud to support the Kids Tag Art program.” Those interested in supporting the Kids Tag Art program through the purchase of a vanity license plate can visit www.KidsTagArt.com to access vanity license plates from students for the current and past year.
A formal check presentation will be held before the Polk County School Board later this summer.