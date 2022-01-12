Kaitlyn Kinard would have been a nurse by now had she not been taken from her mother by a drunk driver on March 22, 2020.
Her memory further remained alive at the Southern Sunshine BBQ + Music Festival in Lake Wailes Park on Jan. 7 and 8.
Barbecue artists served up some delicious food and bands kept the fun flowing into each night.
There was a Kansas City Barbecue Society competition and lots of fun had.
KT's Sunshine Foundation raises money for college scholarships. To inquire about donating, reach out to ktsunshinefoundation@yahoo.com .