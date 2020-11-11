The Lake Wales Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council announced its 2020 Chamber Award Winners earlier this week.
Larry Bossarte was named Citizen of the Year, Gail Quam received the Jerry Miller Community Leadership Award and Lake Wales Fire Chief Joe Jenkins received the Public Servant of the Year Award.
As for businesses recognized, McKeon Chiropractic Clinic, P.A. won the Carl F. Durso Award for Excellence in Business for a Small Business and Dyer Kia Dyer Chevrolet received the Carl F. Durso Award for Excellence in Business for a Large Business.