LAKE WALES – During a Lake Wales City Commission work session June 3, commissioners agreed to give Interim City Manager James Slayton at least six months to demonstrate his capability in performing the work required before deciding on whom to hire long term.
Commissioners did not agree on when to start the search process, however.
Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson and Commissioner Al Goldstein both expressed support for beginning the search process as soon as possible. Commissioners Terrye Howell and Curtis Gibson favored holding off on the job search process for a bit. Mayor Eugene Fultz did not make a definitive statement on when he thought the search process should start.
The Lake Wales City Commission and former Lake Wales City Manager Ken Fields mutually agreed to part ways June 2. In the weeks leading up to that meeting, Howell and Curtis Gibson alleged that Fields was not responding to their emails in a timely manner.
On June 3 commissioners agreed to set Slayton's salary at $126,000 per year while he holds the interim title.
There was also some debate about raising the salary of the commissioners next fiscal year, which starts at the end of September. Commissioners said they are some of the lowest paid city commissioners in the county and that the job takes up a lot of time.