LAKE WALES – During a Lake Wales City Commission workshop meeting Aug. 12, commissioners instructed staff to update the city’s invocation policy.
If passed as discussed, the policy could limit a person without an expressed faith in God from doing invocation in the future. The vote has not been scheduled.
The policy came under debate after Sarah Ray, a Haines City resident and co-founder of the Atheist Community of Polk County, did a two-minute invocation Aug. 4 at the beginning of the Lake Wales City Commission meeting.
Ray spoke about building communities together and respecting diversity during her invocation. Two city commissioners physically exited the room during her invocation and there was almost an hour of public comments afterward.
At the workshop Aug. 12, four of the five commissioners appeared to express support for updating the policy. Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson said he preferred not changing the policy, but would support a change if that is what his fellow commissioners wanted to do.
“We are asking for unnecessary controversy,” Gibson said.
The new policy would involve appointing a city chaplain who would perform most invocations. If the city chaplain could not make a meeting, Mayor Eugene Fultz would ask if one of the commissioners wanted to do invocation. If none volunteer, there would be a moment of silence — in place of an invocation — for private prayer.
The proposed policy appears to limit a member of the public from simply requesting to do invocation without being reviewed for approval.
Dr. James G. Moyer has been a Polk County Sheriff's Office chaplain for almost 12 years. For the same amount of time he has been doing most invocations for the City of Lake Wales, just not as an official city chaplain.
The commission wants to appoint Moyer as city chaplain and he has privately agreed.
“I want to move forward and try to keep things peaceful,” Moyer said.
Moyer said freedom of speech should not prevent an atheist from doing invocation.
“If we start limiting the freedom of speech, that means I don't have a right to speak either,” Moyer said.
Moyer was asked what he would do if an atheist asked to do invocation again.
“I think that will have to be a decision for the city commission,” Moyer said.