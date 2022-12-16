LW celebration

Lake Wales High’s Corey Harris Jr. (left) and Jaremiah Anglin Jr. played key roles in the Highlanders’ 32-30 victory over Daytona Beach Mainland on Friday in the Class 3S state championship game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Lake Wales High’s first state football championship came in thrilling fashion.

The Highlanders rallied from an early 10-point deficit to defeat Daytona Beach Mainland 32-30 in the inaugural Class 3S (Suburban) state championship game. The back-and-forth contest was played before over 4,000 fans at DRV PNK Stadium.

