The man hired to landscape Bok Tower Gardens — Frederick Law Olmsted Jr. — was also hired to transform the City of Lake Wales into a “Garden City” back in the 1920s.
Current city leaders are trying to apply concepts from that historic plan toward future growth.
The plan, called Lake Wales Connected, was recently awarded the Florida Redevelopment Association 2020 Outstanding Planning Study for Small Cities.
“It's really exciting and breaking news,” Lake Wales Main Street Director Karen Thompson said Oct. 13 during a City of Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency meeting.
Victor Dover and his staff at Dover, Kohl & Partners out of Miami wrote Lake Wales Connected and presented the plan to the city commission last year. On Oct. 13, the City of Lake Wales formally hired the firm to help implement the plan and provide other planning advice.
Minutes after being hired, Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson put Dover to work.
The city owns a downtown parking lot at the corner of Stuart Avenue West and Wetmore Street South. Staff said a developer recently expressed interest in building a 32-unit, multi-use, three-story building on the property with commercial space on the ground floor. Staff said the developer asked whether it would be possible to have such a plan permitted by the end of the year.
Gibson asked Dover what he thought of the idea. Dover said if the developer is serious about building quickly, the city is in a unique position to set high standards by entering into a development agreement.
Gibson said three years ago, no developer was interested in investing in downtown Lake Wales. Mayor Eugene Fultz said it's the first time in 20 years that a developer has expressed interest in that area of downtown.
“There is never going to be a better time to buy a piece of property in downtown Lake Wales,” Gibson said. “There are some people who realize that. When you get the number one plan in the state for redevelopment, the prices start going up.”
The Lake Wales Connected plan is centered around connecting the downtown area to other neighborhoods through added pedestrian and bicycle trails and planting a massive amount of shade trees over the next 10 years.
In addition to entering into a contract with Dover, Kohl & Partners, city leaders also instructed city staff to hire a full-time horticulturist.