LAKE WALES – The Lake Wales City Commission tabled a debate to reform how code enforcement appeals may be handled in the future.
During a Lake Wales City Commission meeting Jan. 7, Lake Wales Planning and Development Director Kathy Bangley proposed several new city ordinances which, if advanced as initially presented, would seek to disband the Lake Wales Board of Adjustment and Appeals, a board comprised of Lake Wales residents who review code enforcement decision appeals.
Bangley supervises code enforcement staff and their decisions. If passed as proposed, the ordinances would transfer the power of that board to Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Boards, representing the downtown area and the northwest portion of the city. Portions of Lake Wales not within a CRA boundary would hear appeals through a magistrate, a lawyer which would be selected by city staff and approved by the city commission.
Lake Wales City Commissioners Curtis Gibson and Terrye Howell were both vocal in opposition to such a change, saying the change would take power away from Lake Wales residents and give such power to a lawyer who would be paid $170 an hour to hear the appeals.
Mayor Eugene Fultz, Vice Mayor Robin Gibson and Commissioner Al Goldstein, however, spoke in favor of passing the ordinances as initially presented.
For an ordinance to pass in Lake Wales, it requires two hearings. The first hearing does not require a vote and consists of a discussion about the proposed ordinance.
The debate about these proposed ordinances at the Jan. 7 meeting lasted nearly an hour and concluded with a decision to re-write the proposed ordinances and have city staff return sometime in February with another first reading to debate them.
Bangley said the reason city staff are proposing a change is because there are not enough city residents who volunteer their time to be on citizen boards, that the board meets infrequently and that it is hard for her to keep the board up to date on cases that have been appealed. Curtis Gibson and Howell disputed her assertion, suggesting that there are times when people volunteer who are turned down by Bangley as being unqualified.
Fultz makes nominations to the board, but explained that he only recommends nominations approved by Bangley and the Lake Wales Board of Adjustment and Appeals Chair. Curtis Gibson said he was once on a code enforcement board with zero experience in code enforcement and that anybody who volunteers ought to get a chance to serve, not just those Bangley and the board chair favor.
“I can't respectfully tell you that it's good business to appoint everybody who applies to the city,” Bangley said.
Bangley further said it's not her job to recruit "qualified" residents to volunteer for the board and that the board only has four of seven seats filled, with three residents having been on the board for many years.
Lake Wales City Manager Ken Fields also provided input.
“Some cities have waiting lists to be on boards,” Fields said. “It's not like that in Lake Wales. Sometimes residents who apply are not an appropriate fit.”
Howell said she further objects to the plan because killing the Lake Wales Board of Adjustment and Appeals and giving those powers to members of the two CRA Advisory Boards in Lake Wales would further divide the city into neighborhoods.
The way the city handles code enforcement cases has been the subject of some controversy of late.
In December, Bangley and her code enforcement staff had a home demolished against the objection of the property owner, who has since threatened to sue the city.
Lake Wales resident Shanta Soloman recently purchased a home that had work done to it before the house was purchased that may have been completed without a legal construction permit. Code enforcement staff won't let her move into her new home until she proves the work was completed legally. On Jan. 7, she told the city commission that she has been trying to resolve the matter with Bangley's staff, but was never told that the Lake Wales Board of Adjustment and Appeals exists as a means to file an appeal to a code enforcement decision.
“When I had my problem and I went to them, and I was coming literally every single day because I work right there, and they were saying ‘nobody can help you,’” Soloman said. “‘Who else can I talk to?’ ‘Oh, there is nobody else you can talk to (city staff told her).’ So I feel like it's just very difficult and I'm not getting anywhere.”