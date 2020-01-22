LAKE WALES – The Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency Board laid the groundwork for an affordable housing initiative Jan. 14.
Currently, the board owns two pieces of property near the corner of B Street and Lincoln Avenue, in the Northwest neighborhood of Lake Wales. Last Tuesday, the board authorized a “Request for Proposals” from contractors who want to submit plans on how to convert that vacant property to affordable housing.
The Lake Wales City Commission transferred the property from city ownership to CRA ownership to bypass a law that states a city can only sell property to the highest bidder. A CRA Board doesn't have such restrictions of public property and can vote to decide who to sell a piece of property to based on what would be in the best interest of the public.
“Every community is concerned about affordable housing,” Lake Wales CRA Chair Robin Gibson said. “It's just across the board, everywhere, the reality of life right now and we want to do something about it.”
The Bartow CRA Board is taking a different approach and focusing on converting public land for commercial use, mostly surrounding the former parole office on Main Street. That plan should come into shape sometime before September 2020.