Turns out Lake Wales High School seniors will be getting their diplomas this month, after all.
The school will be hosting a “Senior Caravan Celebration” Friday, May 29, on Highlander Hill, where graduates will be able to drive through and get their actual diplomas just a week after the day originally set aside for traditional commencement exercises.
The traditional commencement will still happen at a later date, but school officials didn’t want the end of the school year to quietly pass without something special for seniors to remember.
“All the students and staff have been so amazing in these unprecedented times,” Principal Donna Dunson said. “We wanted to make sure we did something for our seniors since Friday was supposed to be their graduation day. It was going to be a way to celebrate on the day they were supposed to be celebrating, but we’ll still celebrate nonetheless.”
Diplomas will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. – there will even be a photographer present to help commemorate the “diploma hand off” as students will stay in their cars – and the evening will be topped off with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
Senior class members, however, were strong in their commitment to still want a traditional Legion Field ceremony — when it is safe to do so — Dunson noted. So, school officials have set aside the potential dates of July 24, August 28 or December 18 for a formal event.
“We even offered Tigertown in Lakeland and the kids didn’t want to do it. The vast majority of them wanted to graduate at Legion Field because of the tradition, even if it meant December,” Dunson added.