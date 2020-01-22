LAKE WALES – In late 2019, the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Board budgeted $200,000 in matching grants of $50,000 for those interested in bringing restaurants and other food-related businesses to the City of Lake Wales.
Melanie and Steve Manwell, of Lake Wales, were the first to get approved for a $50,000 matching grant, which they used to help establish Melanie’s Seafood, located at 20 E. Park Avenue. The Manwells have spent the past 17 years as business partners at Crazy Fish Bar and Grille in Lake Wales.
Melanie's Seafood is expected to open soon and will be a 35-seat eatery at the site of the former Pedro's Downtown Deli.
On Jan. 14, the CRA board approved two additional matching grants — a $100,000 grant for The Ranch Taproom, to be located at 247 E. Park Ave., and a $50,000 matching grant to help establish The Rose Bud Inn and Café at 215 Lincoln Ave. N.
The mother-daughter team of Cathy and Jessica Garrett, of Lake Wales, are tentatively scheduled to open The Ranch Tap Room sometime in March. Because the Tap Room will have a kitchen, it qualifies for the grant.
Cathy Becton Garrett was the Lake Wales USPS Postmaster for around 15 years and was postmaster in Winter Haven for another five years before recently retiring. Her daughter Jessica is currently a marketing executive for CNP, a marketing agency based in Winter Haven.
“I feel like Lake Wales is dying,” Cathy Garrett said. ”There are a lot of people in Lake Wales who want to bring it back to the way it was. I'm willing to take my money to invest in this town.”
Peggy Jean Young Williams, a lifelong Lake Wales resident, was approved for a $50,000 matching grant to establish The Rose Bud Inn and Cafe. Williams said her cafe will be open from 7 a.m. for breakfast until 8 p.m. and will feature patio seating, indoor seating, art on the walls celebrating the history of the Lincoln Avenue neighborhood and walk-in food for pickup.
“It's another Lake Wales person doing something for Lake Wales,” Lake Wales CRA Board member Terrye Howell said.
The CRA Board instructed staff to move another $500,000 into the incentive program.
Lake Wales Main Street Executive Director Karen Thompson said there are a number of other applicants waiting to be approved for matching grants to help establish more dining and food-related business ventures in Lake Wales.
Lake Wales Area Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Kieft said he was particularly looking forward to The Ranch Taproom opening.
“This is what our downtown needs,” Kieft said. “I look forward to being a patron.”