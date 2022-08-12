MaxB

About 40 K-9 officers from all over the county and hundreds of other law enforcement personnel were at HighPoint Church in Lake Wales on Aug. 9 for a memorial service for LWPD K-9 Officer Max, who was murdered on Aug. 3. Photo by Charles A. Baker III

A memorial service for Lake Wales Police Department K-9 Officer “Max” was held on Aug. 9 at HighPoint Church.

Max was murdered by a felon who shot toward law enforcement officers with a stolen handgun around sunrise on Aug. 3.

