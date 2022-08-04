K9

Lake Wales Police Department K-9 Officer Jared Joyner and his K-9 partner Max, a Belgian Malinois, had been paired together since 2015. Max was seven years old. Photo provided by LWPD

Lake Wales Police Department K9 officer “Max” was shot and killed Aug. 3 by a suspected felon who appeared to be hiding from police officers in a wooded area.

The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Earnest Borders, allegedly dragged a woman out of her car before sunrise, and then “choked her, hit her head on the concrete, and then fired a gun multiple times outside her apartment.”

