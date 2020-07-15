LAKE WALES — With regard to the health environment in Polk County, the Lake Wales History Museum has cancelled the Pioneer Days Festival, originally scheduled to take place on October 24-25.
“The health and safety of our community is first and foremost, and due to the national and local concern regarding coronavirus, hosting a large scale event of this proportion is not possible this year,” read a statement issued on the matter.
The Pioneer Days Festival encourages engagement with vendors, historical demonstrators, food vendors, friends and family. Museum staff say they look forward to next year, when the quality interaction with the community will hopefully be more safe and as the festival was intended to be.
Officials intend to hold next year’s festival on October 23-24, 2021 — and that celebration will be the 45th year anniversary of the event.
The museum offered its condolences to those affected by COVID-19 in Lake Wales, Polk County and all around the world.
“It is an unprecedented time in our current history, and we are working to capture our community’s experience,” read the statement. “We are working on a new series of virtual offerings, which we hope the community will enjoy in lieu of the festival. The museum will share more about these opportunities soon.”
At this time the Lake Wales History Museum remains closed, as the City of Lake Wales is still under a state of emergency.