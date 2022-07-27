Based on 402 resident responses to a Lake Wales satisfaction survey distributed a few months ago, by far, the top priority was improving the condition of street resurfacing.
Overall, out-of-state contractors who were hired to gather and summarize the data said that 83 percent of residents were either very satisfied or satisfied with Lake Wales as a place to live.
About 80 percent of residents said the city is a good place to retire.
About 37 percent of the residents listed street resurfacing as a top five priority. Sidewalks, cleanliness of the historic downtown and reliability of drinking water all received about 23 percent.
With the city on the verge of doubling in population over the coming years, the survey results did not include any specific statistics on growth concerns. But Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson expressed some concerns during a Lake Wales City Commission Workshop meeting on July 13.
“I'm wondering if by doubling or tripling the size of this place, all we do is screw it up,” Gibson said about the survey results. “Obviously we are doing well in our present configuration.”
Residents seemed to agree that public safety staff are doing a great job with 88 percent satisfied with the fire department and 85 percent happy with police services.
Only 42 percent of residents were satisfied with efforts to implement the Lake Wales Connected Plan, a plan to connect the downtown area with other city neighborhoods and plant lots more trees. About 21 percent of residents said they were dissatisfied with efforts to revitalize the downtown area. About 14 percent said they did not feel safe downtown at night.
Only 64 percent of residents said Lake Wales is a good place to raise children. About 17 percent said they were dissatisfied with street lighting citywide.
Residents listed improving city communication efforts as the seventh highest priority.