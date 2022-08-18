The Lakeland City Commission will be appointing an interim city commissioner to replace Commissioner Phillip Walker who must vacate his seat because he is running for state office.
Interested candidates must live in District A (Northwest District) and must have lived in the area for at least one-year prior to November 7, 2022, to qualify.
Those interested in being considered as an interim city commissioner must be a registered voter in Polk County and never have been convicted of a felony. The deadline to file paperwork with the City Clerk is noon Aug. 26. Candidates will not raise or spend campaign funds. The appointment for the interim city commissioner will be made by the Lakeland City Commission on Sept. 19, and the chosen candidate will assume office on Nov. 7, 2022, for a one-year term that ends on Dec. 31, 2023. Interested candidates must complete the Interim Candidate Contact Form and return via email to cityclerk@lakelandgov.net.
City Clerk Kelly Koos said, “Upon receipt of the Interim Candidate Contact Form and verifying qualifications, our office will send an application packet to potential candidates. The packet must be completed and returned to our office no later than noon Aug. 26. Late applications will not be accepted so please pay attention to the deadline and remember to include a resume, cover letter, copy of voter registration and proof of residency with the packet.”