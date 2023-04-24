Lakeland City Manager responds to Florida Tropics departure from RP Funding Center

LAKELAND, Florida – After seven seasons of play in the Major Arena Soccer League, the Florida Tropics has announced they no longer plan to call RP Funding Center home, according to team CEO Dr. Panos Iakovidis in a media release issued Friday.
Recent proposals from city and arena leaders will make playing there financially unfeasible and have already driven away the NBA G-League Lakeland Magic who played in the arena for the past six years, he said. Last week, the Magic announced they were moving out of the arena to Kissimmee.
Despite the fact that Lakeland’s city manager was quoted in a Lakeland Ledger story in January about rent prices at the arena rising just five percent, that was not the reality Dr.Iakovidis said.
“I can’t speak for other renters, but last year our rent was approximately doubled from the 2021-22 season which was tough to swallow. In recent conversations, they are proposing to approximately double that again for next year, which is completely unrealistic," Dr. Iakovidis noted. "Just as obvious is the fact the arena leaders were no longer interested in retaining its two most visible and anchor tenants. What was once a huge community showpiece to be proud of is now an albatross. Ultimately, it’s the people of Lakeland who are burdened with a money pit that is now unwilling to be a good partner with locally-owned organizations that worked hard to be an asset to the region.”
Lakeland City Manager Shawn Sherrouse responded to the move in a press statement issued Saturday, April 22, 2023.
“While the City was not aware of the timing of this announcement by the Florida Tropics, we understand their decision that has come following more than a year of negotiations. At the expiration of the annual agreement that existed between the City and the Tropics last year, the City notified the Tropics of our intent to explore options to increase related revenue for the recurring seasons of the Florida Tropics and the Lakeland Magic, both requiring large blocks of scheduled dates in the Jenkins Arena at the RP Funding Center,” wrote Sherrouse.
“Multiple options to accomplish this were discussed and considered,” Sherrouse wrote. “Last July, the City of Lakeland received a Letter of Intent for Negotiation from Tropics CEO and Owner, Dr. Iakovidis, with a Final Agreement “target date” of September 1, 2022. Understanding the City’s intention to increase related revenue, the letter suggested a Tropics partner ‘who wishes to acquire the naming rights of the facility’ for a five-year term worth $2.5 million. The letter proposed a 50/50 split of the naming rights revenue between the City and the Tropics. This arrangement would have met the City’s intent over the proposed five-year term. However, following several conversations with the Tropics partner, nothing materialized. Subsequently, negotiations between the City and the Tropics continued with the City’s same intent of producing greater revenue,” Sherrouse continued.
The City of Lakeland reports that for Fiscal Year 2022, the City’s RP Funding Center profit and loss statement to the 15 game Tropics season resulted in a net loss of $1,349 per game. When the user rent fees and other adjustments were made for Fiscal Year 2023, through 9 Tropics games, the city reports the RP Funding Center yielded a net profit average of $2,535 per game.
“By comparison, some recent graduations, cheer, and dance events have produced an average revenue range of between $10,559 to $18,750 per day and were two-day events,” Sherrouse wrote in the media release.
“The City of Lakeland continues to maintain extremely healthy relationships in the major sports industry with our Detroit Tigers Spring Training partnership. This 2023 Spring Training season brought over 100,000 baseball fans to our Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Prior to COVID, a study by the Florida Sports Foundation reported a positive economic impact of over $55 million to the Lakeland economy, per Spring Training season,” Sherrouse wrote.
Meanwhile, the City of Lakeland reports it will be “eager to seek new events” for Lakeland in hopes of drawing larger crowds to the RP Funding Center.
“We appreciate our partnership with the Florida Tropics in our joint effort to build a soccer fanbase at the RP Funding Center over their past seven seasons. We certainly wish them well in their continued efforts,” the media release stated.
Dr. Iakovidis said the franchise would look at other arena options across the state to see if moving forward for an eighth season and beyond is feasible.
The Tropics have the second most regular season wins in the entire MASL over the past four years, and advanced to the league championship series last spring.
“We’re very proud of our record of seven years of great soccer and entertainment,” Dr. Iakovidis said. “We’re very sad that city and arena officials have chosen this direction to effectively force its long-standing partners to choose another path, but they have left organizations like ours or the Magic little choice.”
In a media release, the Tropics said, “Over the past seven years, the Tropics have purposed to be an invested partner in the community with the majority of support coming from local businesses and fans.
“We will always be grateful for those partners and fans who have invested their time, talent and treasure to see us succeed – we know who they are and regret that their support ultimately was not important to this city," Dr. Iakovidis added.