The Lakeland Dreadnaughts secured their eighth state title under head coach Bill Castle with a 21-14 victory over the Venice Indians at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale in the FHSAA Class 4S State Championship on Saturday afternoon.
The Dreadnaughts finish the season undefeated, improving to 14-0, while Venice falls to 9-4 to end the year.
With the victory, Castle improves to 474 career wins, expanding his state record hold.
“I love it or I wouldn’t be here,” said Castle after the game.
Lakeland’s dominant defense, coupled with its powerful running game, proved too much for the Indians.
Senior defensive tackle Larry Jones III (three solo sacks, one sack assist, five solo tackles, two tackle assists) combined with senior middle linebacker Ro’lijah Hardy (eight solo tackles, four tackle assists) and senior defensive end Idris King (one solo sack, two sack assists, four solo tackles, two tackle assists) to lead the tackling attack for the Dreadnaughts.
Senior running back Don’Ares Johnson put on a rushing showcase, especially during the crucial final drive that bled the clock and kept the Indian offense off the field.
Don’Ares Johnson rushed for 130 yards on 21 attempts, including a 34-yard breakaway.
Lakeland’s senior quarterback Zachary Pleuss tallied touchdowns both in the air and on the ground.
Pleuss went 10-for-17 for 126 yards and a touchdown in the air despite also hurling a first half interception.
Pleuss also ran for 30 yards on eight carries, including a 6-yard touchdown run.
Junior fullback Markell Johnson proved clutch for the Dreadnaughts early on as he ran for three crucial fourth-down conversions during the contest, finishing with 12 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Lakeland tallied 23 first downs, more than double Venice’s total of 11.
“That just shows you our team’s going to fight to the end,” Castle said. “Our players stand together and believe they’re going to win the football game.”
Even when the Dreadnaughts trailed or turned the ball over, they never lost their focus.
“Coach Castle said all year long, ‘It’s the next play,’” Pleuss said.
Venice struck first, pulling to an early 7-0 lead when Indian senior cornerback Elliot Washington picked off Pleuss near midfield to set up a 20-yard touchdown run by Venice senior quarterback Brooks Bentley two plays later with 10:42 remaining in the first quarter.
Lakeland answered with a 13-play, 72-yard drive anchored by two of Markell Johnson’s clutch fourth down conversion runs and ending with his 3-yard touchdown run to even the score at 7-7 with 3:44 to play in the first quarter.
The Dreadnaughts had a chance to pull ahead with 11:43 remaining in the second quarter but failed as sophomore kicker Calum Muldoon’s 38-yard field goal attempt came up just short and left.
Venice compiled an 80-yard, 11-play drive, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run up the middle by junior running back Alvin Johnson III to put the Indians on top, 14-7, with 7:31 remaining in the half.
With seconds on the clock and no timeouts remaining, Pleuss found a wide-open junior tight end Omari Mixon in the corner of the end zone as time expired to tie the score 14-14 at the half as the sidelines and stands erupted to usher the team into the locker room.
“That was huge,” Castle said of the score.
Turnovers plagued the third quarter as Venice turned the ball over on downs, then Lakeland fumbled on the following play, then the Dreadnaught defense forced Venice to turn the ball over on downs again.
Lakeland then drove 62 yards on eight plays, capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by Pleuss, to pull ahead, 21-14, with 2:13 to play in the third quarter.
The Indians mounted an offensive charge in the fourth quarter before the Dreadnaught defense stopped Venice in the red zone and forced a turnover on downs with 7:14 remaining to stifle what would be Venice’s final offensive drive.
Lakeland’s final drive of the game was dominated by Don’Ares Johnson as he rushed down the field, play-after-play, and bled the clock, keeping the Indians offense off the field.
The Dreadnaughts went 88 yards on 14 plays before taking a knee on first and goal from the 1-yard line to let the time expire and secure the championship victory.
“I can’t explain it,” said Pleuss of the victory. “It doesn’t feel true. I just love these guys so much. It wouldn’t be a blessing without them.”