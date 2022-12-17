Lakeland wins

The Lakeland Dreadnaughts secured their eighth state title under head coach Bill Castle with a 21-14 victory over the Venice Indians at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale in the FHSAA Class 4S State Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Dreadnaughts finish the season undefeated, improving to 14-0, while Venice falls to 9-4 to end the year.

Recommended for you