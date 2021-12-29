Accolades don't seem to mean much to one Lakeland city commissioner, even though he's probably got dozens to hang on his wall.
Phillip Walker, serving his third term on the county's biggest city's governing board, brushes off talking about them, to focus on what's left to do, not what he has already done.
The 68-year-old Lakelander, in addition to focusing on his city's needs, also is leading the pack to see that cities statewide are heard at all levels of government.
Walker is serving as president of the Florida League of Cities which means that he's the voice of some 411 municipal governments across the state, from Miami, to Jacksonville, to Sopchoppy to Two Egg, and to all points in between.
“I consider it an honor,” he said as the League's top dog. “I've always considered myself to be a public servant and try not to get caught up in titles.”
He took office as the League's leader last summer and has been at a gallop since then, with protecting home rule a a number one priority.
“Local governments have to have the authority to do what is right for their city, town or village,” he said. “Not told by the state or others how to run their communities.”
“Local decision making authority is paramount,” he said. “Because what is right in Tallahassee may not be right in Tampa or Frostproof. We all have to play in the sandbox together, but don't want to be told by Tallahassee what we need to do. We know what's right for our city or town. They don't.”
Basically, he's spending this year reinforcing that idea, but with an added flair. He wants to see more diversity, equity and inclusion. He said he wants to increase participation in the League's grassroots advocacy program and to keep officials up to date on federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Florida snagged nearly $3 billion in relief money and wants to make sure cities can spend it where it is needed in their communities.
As president, he's an advocate for transportation funding, annexation, infrastructure, short-term rentals and each city's ability to regulate them, not having to abide by state mandates.
“Our governor says the federal government shouldn't tell Florida what to do,” he said. “So likewise, the state should not tell municipalities what to do or how to do it.”
Walker, a trim, personable personality, is, however, taking a step that may change his way of thinking. The shoe may soon be on the other foot. Because, come summer, he's going to resign from the seat he's held for three terms.
Why?
He's tossed his hat into the state legislature's ring. He has to resign his commission seat to run for House Seat 40. He has no guarantees that he'll win, but his confidence is convincing.
And he's got an impressive record for being a man with a plan. He's helped coordinate Lakeland's unprecedented growth, has advocated for affordable housing and high-paying jobs.
“With Florida Polytechnic and the Innovation District, we have an opportunity to provide both to the people of Lakeland an Polk County,” he said. “And we've laid the groundwork to do both.”
He also says the creation of the Lakeland History and Culture Center, being built at the Lake Morton Library is “one of my greatest initiatives, during my terms of service to the city.” He adds that he even envisions it as a separate facility in the future. He'll still be in office when the construction is complete in March.
The former police officer and insurance man isn't shirking his city and League responsibilities as he eyes that House seat. “I've got lots to do before I leave either office, and that's my focus, doing what the city needs and the League needs,” he explains. “When I resign, then I'll start campaigning.”
And with his record of service and deliverables, he just might be a shoe-in.