Lakeland game
  • Osceola quarterback David Buggs rolls out early in the second quarter, and would hit Bo Mascoe on this play for a touchdown pass that gave the Kowboys an early lead Friday over Lakeland in the Class 4S state semifinal. PHOTO/KEN JACKSOn

When Lakeland fumbled the opening kickoff and Bo Mascoe recovered, things started great for the Osceola Kowboys in their Class 4 Suburban state semifinal game against the undefeated and nationally-ranked Dreadnaughts.

But on the Kowboys first play from scrimmage, quarterback David Buggs was intercepted at the goal line by University of Pittsburgh commit Shadarion Harrison.   Unfortunately, the play would turn into a harbinger of things to come as the Kowboys would turn the ball over three more times in the game and Lakeland would rally for a 14-7 win, ending Osceola's season at 10-4, one game away from the state championship game.

