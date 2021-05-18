A Lakeland man was charged with second-degree murder after he shot and killed a man during an incident which involved a vehicle being towed.
Michael Shane Denn II, 29, of was arrested in Mulberry.
According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office report, on Monday, May 17, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Polk County Sheriff's Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to 1330 Virginia St., Mulberry in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim was located lying in the front yard of the business, Strapped Transport Towing and Recovery, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A second victim, who was Denn’s family member, was located lying in the front yard of the same business, with apparent injuries from being struck by a vehicle. Both victims were transported to Lakeland Regional Health by Polk County Fire Rescue. The gunshot victim was pronounced dead. The family member of Denn’s was listed in stable condition. Neither of the victims were identified.
An investigation revealed the deceased victim responded to Strapped Transport Towing and Recovery to obtain his vehicle that had been impounded the previous day. While completing the process of retrieving his vehicle, the victim was advised by staff that he would have to stand by for the tow truck to arrive back at the business to pull his vehicle out of the impound lot. When the owner of the business/suspect, Michael Shane Denn, arrived at the business with the tow truck, he requested the victim wait for his impounded vehicle off of the business property. A verbal dispute then began between Denn and his family member. The victim removed his vehicle from the business property by backing his vehicle into the roadway. Once the victim was in the roadway, the family member approached the victim’s driver window and began punching him in the face while he was sitting in the driver seat. When the victim would attempt to exit his vehicle, the family member would shut the driver door preventing the victim from exiting his vehicle and continue punching him. The victim was able to put his vehicle in gear and drive down the roadway to get away from the family member. Once down the road, the victim turned his vehicle around and accelerated his vehicle toward the family member and Denn who were still standing in the roadway. The victim struck the family member with the right front bumper of his vehicle, which caused him to go airborne and land in the front yard of the business, the report stated. The victim then exited his vehicle which was still in the roadway and attempted to run toward the trunk of the vehicle and away from Denn. As the victim exited his vehicle and ran, the suspect fired three rounds at the victim, with the third round striking the decedent on the right side of his head, slightly just behind and above the right ear. The victim immediately fell to the ground.
The location of the casings recovered at the crime scene, the strike mark from a projectile on a residence located behind the victim’s vehicle, the gunshot entry wound to the right side of the decedent's head and the positioning of the victim's body suggested that he exited his vehicle and was running away from the suspect, not toward Denn. The evidence at the scene suggests that Denn was tracking the victim and shot at him as he was attempting to flee the roadway and seek cover from the suspect.
The suspect stated at no time during the incident did he witness the victim with any weapons. The suspect was unable to advise where the victim's hands were when the decedent exited his vehicle and the suspect did not hear the decedent make any threats or statements when he exited his vehicle.
Based on the interview's and investigation it was determined the suspect committed second degree murder, when Denn fired at the victim as the he ran away.