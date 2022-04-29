His coworkers describe him as “super-human,” and 49-year-old Lakeland Police Sgt. Chad Mumbauer just might be, having beat brain cancer three times, and, well, flying with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.
The motivated sergeant said he seized the opportunity, when invited, during the 48th Sun N Fun held April 5 -10 at the Lakeland Linder Airport.
The “Hometown Hero” program, offered by the Thunderbirds throughout the United States, honors those who serve their local communities.
Capt. Kaity Toner, Thunderbird 12, public affairs officer, said the program is a way of giving back to the community.
“Service looks different for everyone,” she said. ‘But it’s important to us as an organization to recognize those who pursue excellence in the name of service to something greater than themselves.”
Mumbauer, who has served 27 years with LPD, is admittedly an extreme kind of guy. After treatment for his second fight with cancer, he and his daughter, Lakeland Police K9 Officer Morgan Mumbauer, climbed Mount St. Helens in Washington.
The young Mumbauer named her K9 partner “Summit” after the 9 hour and 44-minute climb to the top.
K9 Summit and his young handler did a K9 demonstration for the Thunderbirds on Thursday, April 7, and soon after, Morgan’s dad was fitted for his flight suit, boots and mask.
But Thursday’s flight was scrapped due to wind, she said.
The following day, she stood beside the U.S. Air Force Jet and watched her dad hop into the cockpit of the plane, ready to soar higher than the mountain they had already climbed.
“They let us walk right out to the jet with him,” Morgan said.
Mumbauer flew in Thunderbird 7 and a YouTube media host was chosen to fly in Thunderbird 8.
The fast jets took off and then shot straight up in the air, Morgan said.
“I was trying to record as much as I could and cheering at the same time,” she said. “I was nervous excited for him!”
The flight then soared to the airspace over the Avon Park Bombing range.
The sergeant was given the chance to use the stick to make the maneuvers.
Plagued by motion sickness his entire life, which he, his doctors and the Thunderbird medics considered prior to the flight, a flight bag was provided just in case.
“I threw up three times, but I still got to ride and fly an F-16,” he said triumphantly.
Supported by his wife, Raven, and his daughter, he said he knew that no matter the challenge, he was not going to pass up the chance to fly.
“You can never say no to something like that,” he said.
Lakeland Police Public Information Officer Robin Tillet noted the LPD was very proud of Mumbauer, his work and the way he has handled his cancer journey.
“Chad is just amazing … he is always trying to help other people,” she said.
A unique cancer journey
Mumbauer’s cancer journey has been one both of heartache and inspiration.
First diagnosed in 2010 with a rare form of brain cancer in the frontal lobe of his brain, he underwent surgery to remove the tumor in a craniotomy and resection of his brain.
Doctors thought the surgery was successful. Regular checkups and MRIs continued.
Then, in 2015, doctors discovered “an area of concern,” Mumbauer said. Oral chemotherapy was prescribed once a month.
Mumbauer kept working and enjoying his family and friends.
But 2020 was not so kind to him.
In July 2020, they found another area on a scan. Doctors advised “surgery is imminent.”
He was introduced to telemedicine and after appointments with doctors in Boston and in California, it was recommended he undergo another surgery for the slow growing cancer.
On Jan. 6, 2021, he underwent brain surgery at Mayo Clinic – this time – awake, with an I-pad to enter his responses to questions so doctors would know how much of the tissue they could remove.
That surgery proved to be more challenging for the Sergeant as he had to learn to eat, move, and use the restroom again.
“This one was more damaging,” he said.
“It kind of puts you in check. It took a while to battle back,” Mumbaeur notes.
Nevertheless, he pressed on to continue hiking, biking and pursuing his dreams. Married to his wife of ten years, Raven, he presses on to greater heights every day.
“I am not going to sit here and tell you life is perfect,” he said.
“If I can get up and function each day and help motivate someone else to do the same, then it’s been a good day,” he said.
Meanwhile, John “Lites” Leenhouts, retiring after serving for over a decade as president and CEO of Sun ‘n Fun, reflected on the epic event.
Impressed with the 2022 show and turnout, he noted that this year’s Sun N Fun was “the very best Sun N Fun in 48 years” due to crowd turnout, great weather and the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
The Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform at 31 different locations for about 62 performances throughout their show season this year.
