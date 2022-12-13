The Lakeland Police Department has announced that Capt. Marvin Tarver and Lt. Cheryl Kimball have been selected as the department’s newest assistant chief and captain, respectively.
Tarver will command the Neighborhood Services Bureau, which includes the Uniform Patrol Division. Kimball will lead the Community Services Section, which is comprised of the school and college resource officers, Police Athletic League, Neighborhood Liaison Officers, Victims Assistance, and Crime Prevention teams. In total, the agency has three Assistant Chiefs and five Captain positions. Tarver and Kimball will begin serving in their new roles on December 4.
Regarding the promotions, Chief Sammy Taylor said, “Captain Tarver and Lieutenant Kimball are well-established leaders within our agency, with a combined 47 years of service at the Lakeland Police Department. Both have proven to be strong servant leaders for our community. I look forward to working alongside them, continuing to provide the high standard of law enforcement services our citizens deserve.”
In addition to these staff member promotions, Sergeants Joe Parker and Brian Wallace will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Officers Cory Bowling and Alex Zungul will be promoted to the rank of sergeant.
Captain Marvin Tarver has served in law enforcement for over 30 years. He began his career with the Polk County Sheriff's Office in 1991. Shortly afterward, he became dual certified and accepted a police officer's position with the city of Auburndale Police Department in 1993. He subsequently assumed roles as a Community-Oriented Police Officer practicing community policing in various neighborhoods and later as a School Resource Officer.
In 1996, Marvin was hired by the Lakeland Police Department. He has served as a uniform patrol officer, community oriented police officer, street crimes officer, special investigations detective, criminal investigations detective, critical incident peer support member, and tactical entry operator and sniper on the special weapons and tactics Team (SWAT).
In 2010, Marvin was promoted to police sergeant, where he supervised officers in the Uniform Patrol Division. He was later assigned to the Special Investigations Division, where he supervised the Community Response Team. This covert plain-clothes unit utilized tactical problem-solving techniques to address criminal activity in the City of Lakeland's residential neighborhoods and business districts.
In 2013, Marvin was promoted to Police Lieutenant. As a Lieutenant, Marvin oversaw the Uniform Patrol Division-Alpha Squad and, later, the Special Investigations Section, which is primarily responsible for the detection and apprehension of individuals involved in the illegal sale, distribution, and possession of controlled substances.
In 2019, Marvin was promoted to police captain, where he directed the daily operations of the Uniform Patrol Division, which consisted of approximately 130 sworn and civilian personnel. In 2020, Tarver was assigned to the Support Services Division, where he was responsible for the direction, planning, and coordination of the Training Unit, Hiring and Recruiting, Records, Communications, and Property and Evidence.
Lt. Cheryl Kimball was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan. She attended the University of Toledo on a softball scholarship and earned her bachelor's degree in criminal justice in May 1999. During the summer months, she played in the Majors.
In August 2001, Kimball began her law enforcement career with the Lakeland Police Department. During her career as an officer, she served on the following teams: Patrol, Neighborhood Liaison, Neighborhood Enforcement, Street Crimes Unit, and Special Investigations Section (SIS).
In March 2011, Kimball was promoted to the rank of sergeant. During her sergeant tenure, she supervised the Uniform Patrol Division, Special Investigations (Street Crimes Unit and Drug Enforcement Team), and Criminal Investigations Section (Property Crimes and General Crimes).
In January 2018, she was promoted to lieutenant. During her tenure as a lieutenant, she supervised patrol and, most recently, the Criminal Investigations Section. Kimball is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session 274, and a graduate from the University of Virginia, where she earned her master's degree in Public Safety.
Kimball became LPD's first female SWAT Officer in March 2003 and remained on the team for 15 years, at times serving as squad leader. At that time, she was believed to be the longest-serving active female SWAT member in the United States.