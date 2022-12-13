Tarver

The Lakeland Police Department has announced that Capt. Marvin Tarver and Lt. Cheryl Kimball have been selected as the department’s newest assistant chief and captain, respectively.

Tarver will command the Neighborhood Services Bureau, which includes the Uniform Patrol Division. Kimball will lead the Community Services Section, which is comprised of the school and college resource officers, Police Athletic League, Neighborhood Liaison Officers, Victims Assistance, and Crime Prevention teams. In total, the agency has three Assistant Chiefs and five Captain positions. Tarver and Kimball will begin serving in their new roles on December 4.

