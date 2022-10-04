Athletes from all across Florida, the Southeast USA, states of Washington, Georgia and Maryland were present at the fabulous Florida Orange Blossom Series September Open USATT Tournament held in Simpson Park Community Center in Lakeland.
A total of 83 participants competed in four major events; USATT Colossal Round Robin; USSTTA Sandpaper Championship Event, SBBTTA Big Ball Championship Event and the Florida Doubles Championship event. The tournament began on Friday night and continued through Saturday on Sept. 23-24.
Daniel Gorak, a noted and highly rated player from Poland was the grand winner in the USATT Colossal Round Robin event. Gorak is rated in the top 10 in the United States, with a shot at moving swiftly up to the number four ranking soon.
Gorak defeated the two players from Brazil in the Colossal Round Robin to win the championship. Although from Poland, he has hopes of becoming a USA citizen and staying in the country. He said he enjoyed the competition and the friendly people he has met in Lakeland.
Lakeland Table Tennis welcomes all local players and those who would like to learn about table tennis to visit our club at the Simpson Park Community Center in Lakeland. More information can be found at the website: https://www.floridatt.com/lakelandtt
Also, at the September Lakeland tournament, one of the highest rated junior players in the country was in attendance. Kayla Goodwin finished in fourth place behind Gorak and the two top rated players from Brazil, who competed in the Championship Class.
Daniel Peterossi and Herverton Guedes from Sao Paulo, Brazil finished in second and third place. The Brazilian pair love the atmosphere and the competitionin Lakeland and return in the summer and fall for the tournaments.
Two local players are also great competitors in the Lakeland Tournament. Donovan Graham from Auburndale, and Thomas Sheppard from Lakeland, are enthusiastic supporters of table tennis in the Central Florida area. Both players have made great progress with their skill levels and continue to move up in the table tennis ratings provided by the USTTA (United States Table Tennis Association), which sanctioned the Lakeland tournaments.
Brad Woodington, a local Lakeland resident, is the tournament director and president of the Lakeland Table Tennis. He has been involved with table tennis, as well as other sports in the area, for most of his life. Woodington said he was proud of the Lakeland Table Tennis Association, as it was highly regarded as one of the best table tennis venues in the nation. Athletes from all over the world travel to Lakeland for the sanctioned USATT tournaments that are held here. Woodington won the award as Tournament Director of The Year, presented by the USATT.
The next Lakeland Tournament will be Oct. 28-29, at the Simpson Park Community Center. The public is invited to attend to watch the 15 events offered during the two-day tournament for free. The tournament begins on Friday night at 6 p.m. and continues on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.