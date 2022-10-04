 Athletes from all across Florida, the Southeast USA, states of Washington, Georgia and Maryland were present at the fabulous Florida Orange Blossom Series September Open USATT Tournament held in Simpson Park Community Center in Lakeland.

A total of 83 participants competed in four major events; USATT Colossal Round Robin; USSTTA Sandpaper Championship Event, SBBTTA Big Ball Championship Event and the Florida Doubles Championship event. The tournament began on Friday night and continued through Saturday on Sept. 23-24.

