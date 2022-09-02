PolkTPO

According to the Smart Growth of America Dangerous by Design 2022 report, which was recently published, the Lakeland/Winter Haven metro area ranked 9th worst in the United States in the report's “Pedestrian Danger Index” category and 21st overall in pedestrian, bicyclist and other vehicle traffic safety.

“Our roadway fatalities and serious injury numbers continue to be unacceptable,” Polk Transportation Planning Organization Executive Director Parag Agrawal told the Polk TPO board on Aug. 25.

Recommended for you