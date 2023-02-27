The Bartow Civic Center filled with smiles and applause as this year’s Bartow Champions Cup Award winners took to the stage to receive recognition for displaying “exemplary” best business practices.
Morgan Odum of Mosaic, the event’s title sponsor, said the purpose of the Champions Cup when established by the Chamber’s Committee of 100 in 2009 was to recognize businesses and organizations who have had a positive influence on the economic well-being of Bartow.
“For more than 40 years, the Bartow Chamber’s Committee of 100 included Bartow’s business leaders and advocates, who focused on a healthy and sustainable business environment,” she said.
And the Bartow Economic Development Council was in the house as well, as executive director Denise Bohde brought the partial housing report for Bartow. “It is estimated that within the next two years, 2546 new homes will be built in and around Bartow – that’s an increase in population of about 7,500 residents,” she said. “All these new families coming here will need places to work, shop, go to school and play,” she said.
Those who were honored include: A-C-T Environmental and Infrastructure for the Service/Professional Business of the Year; Front Page Brewing Co. as Retail Business of the Year; Paperweight Properties Inc. for Emerging Business of the Year; Liberty Link, LLC for the 2023 Not-for-Profit Organization of the Year; Bartow Ford for Community Service Business of the Year.
And this year, new awards were added for those who improve the quality of life in Bartow through art. Presented by new Bartow City Manager Mike Herr, were three cups for the “individuals who had the vision to bring ART to bARTow.”
The first went to Gordon Greene, founder of Patel, Greene & Associates for the beautiful mural of the Florida Panther and her kittens on their Main Street building. The second went to individuals who collaborated to bring “The Ball and the Red Staircase,” a sculpture by artist Adam Walls, to its permanent home in Fort Blount Park. Receiving the award were Michell and Steve Githens of Michell Githens State Farm Insurance and Rob Kincart of A-C-T. “The Ball and the Red Staircase depicts the difficult task of taking on a challenge,” Herr said. “This is represented by the staircase with an impossibly high first step and a mirrored sphere at the top that will allow any viewer to see themselves on top of this sculpture,” Herr said.
Keynote speaker was Dale Brill, chief policy officer for Habitat of Humanity of Greater Orlando and Osceola County, who encouraged those who attended to “do Bartow,” and not try to imitate Tampa and other large cities. He spoke of population growth and decision making, and celebrating the strengths the city enjoys presently.
“You don’t want to do Tampa or Orlando,” he said. “Be Bartow and be proud.”