LAKE WALES – A couple of weeks ago, at a Lake Wales City Commission meeting, a resident told the commissioners that the roof over Kirkland Gym was leaking on the new basketball floor.
A few commissioners expressed alarm about the possibility of someone getting hurt slipping on the gym floor. City staff said the roof had been maintained, but that the leak would be further investigated.
At a city commission meeting Jan. 21, city staff said they found the source of the roof leak – a 7.62mm round casing that pierced the roof.
Mayor Eugene Fultz said he suspected that somebody shot a gun in the air New Year's Eve and that what goes up, must come down — and at a high rate of speed.
The roof has since been repaired.