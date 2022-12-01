Polkmarjory

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the Marjory Stoneman Douglas gunman ought to have been sentenced to death. A few weeks ago, a judge sentenced him to life in prison. Photo by Charles A. Baker III

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid led a Polk Vision presentation on Nov. 17 about some of the lessons learned from the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy.

Recently , a judge sentenced the gunman to life in prison as opposed to sentencing the gunman to the death penalty, which many sought.

