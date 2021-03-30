Legoland Florida Resort staff recently applied for a permit to build a shade structure that is more than an acre in size. The shade will be used to cover a portion of the theme park called “Miniland USA.”
The new construction permit being filed is the latest news associated with the Legoland Florida Resort 10-year anniversary.
More than 32 million LEGO bricks were used to create Miniland USA, a group of structures representing New York City, California, Washington D.C. and Las Vegas, among other places.
Currently, that portion of the park has little shade. To protect the blocks from sun damage, a shade structure is needed, officials say.
The 57,750-square-foot shade structure will have 35 column foundations. Redirecting storm runoff requires a special permit. Construction is scheduled to be completed later this year.
Between now and then, visitors can get up close and personal with some of the Miniland USA models at Pizza & Pasta Buffet, in Fun Town.