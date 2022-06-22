Greg Littleton, president and CEO of Citizens Bank and Trust, was recently named 2022 Banker of the Year by the Florida Bankers Association.
The award recognizes an individual who demonstrates the highest level of commitment to the banking industry and service to his community, according to the FBA.
Littleton said the award reflects not only on him but just as much on the bank and their philosophy about service and giving back.
“It makes me feel good. I’m very lucky to work for a company that promotes that behavior,” he said, adding that this is his 25th year at Citizens Bank and Trust and his service to FBA dates back to 2003.
This is Littleton’s first statewide award that he’s received. “It’s certainly a combination of things that got me the award,” he said. “I’m active in the community and the bank’s culture supports that.” Littleton has received local awards in the past, such as Man of the Year by the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce in 2018.
Littleton has served two terms on Florida BankPac, the association’s nonprofit political action committee and two terms on the FBA board, according to a press release. He currently serves as immediate past chair for the BancServ, Inc. Board of Directors and is beginning his second term on the government relations council. BancServ is a wholly owned for-profit subsidiary of the FBA. He is also a strong supporter of the FBA’s endorsed partner program.
Littleton is heavily involved in the community and said there are a lot of opportunities in Polk County to jump in and help out.
“There are some great organizations in Polk,” he said. The press release states that he is vice-chair of the Polk State College District Board of Trustees. Initially appointed to the board in 2007, he has previously served as both vice-chair and chair. He is immediate past chair for the United Way of Central Florida and serves on the AdventHealth Board of Directors.
Littleton’s community involvement also includes past and present key leadership roles with the Bartow Economic Development Council, Central Florida Development Council, Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce, Lake Wales Arts Council, Lake Wales Chamber of Commerce, Polk Museum of Art and Polk Vision. Citizens Bank & Trust supports organizations and events throughout the bank’s service area of Polk, Pasco and Hillsborough counties.
He grew up in Auburndale and went to Polk State College where he received an Associate of Arts degree in 1987. He went on to get his bachelor’s degree from Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee and pursued a graduate degree from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He has been president of Citizens Bank since 2001.