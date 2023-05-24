There’s a new bohemian, chic hangout in Lakeland featuring a coffee shop, event venue and marketplace all rolled into one. Unfiltered has opened a second location where The Poor Porker was formerly located on East Main Street.
“People are awestruck when they come in,” said Co-owner Tray Towles. “It’s like a warm hug. People feel a connection.”
Walk into the coffee shop area and you’re invited by eclectic furnishings restored by Towles’ mom, Geanie Folder, also co-owner. Everywhere you go you’ll find a new treasure.
“The look comes from finding old things people gave up on,” said Towles.
“Everything here tells a story.”
The courtyard area on the property was renovated and opened for a more comfortable space. Below some pergolas are inviting couches and chairs and an old camper transformed into a kid’s play area. Towles said they spent about $250,000 on renovations.
Retail spaces border the courtyard and include East of These accessories, My Crazy Plant Life, The Vintage Warehouse and Champagne and Gravy custom hat bar. Towles said they are filled up as far as vendors and there is a waiting list to join.
“We want to keep focusing on the future,” he said. “We want to grow it and eventually add an outdoor bar with beer and wine as well as dinner options.”
Right now, Unfiltered has a lunch menu, serves pastries, coffees, teas, and often brings in a food truck.
Try their Waffled Monte Crisco, BBQ Chicken Ranch sandwich or tasty charcuterie boards. They also host Ladies’ Night on Thursdays and drinks are 20 percent off. Unfiltered likes to partner with local nonprofits to help them host their events. They recently held Denim Day to benefit Peace River Center.
Unfiltered features live music each week with people such as DJ Trinidad, Latin Jazz night with Jazzeao, Claire Vandiver, Adam Whelchel and Shauna Solomon. They also hope to host a “Flea and Trunk Sale” once a month.
Towles and Folder have worked on several business ventures together over the years. Towles said he always wanted to be in the coffee business. The idea for Unfiltered Bartow blossomed and began as a coffee shop, marketplace, and bookstore. When the pandemic showed up, Towles said they had to pivot their business.
“Having food to go helped sustain us,” he explained. “We knew if we didn’t do something, we’d be dead in the water.” As the marketplace slowly opened back up, the community embraced them.
“We are a work in progress,” Towles said of the Lakeland location. “We will never be complete. There will always be something new.” Unfiltered Lakeland, at 801 E. Main St., is open Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Towles hopes to eventually be open on Sundays.