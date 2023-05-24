Winter Haven, FL (33880)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.