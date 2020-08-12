The Florida Collegiate Summer League’s 2020 baseball season concluded last Friday with the Sanford River Rats defeating the host Leesburg Lightning 6-3 at Pat Thomas Stadium. Sanford swept the League Championship Series (two games to none) for the fifth title in franchise history.
The River Rats used a five-run eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Sanford rallied with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for an 8-6 victory in Game 1 on Aug. 6.
The Florida League regular season began June 29, while a six-team playoff bracket was contested from Aug. 3 through Aug. 7. The schedule also allowed players with local ties to put in some innings during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Justin Stewart (Bartow High) wound up appearing in eight regular-season games for the Lightning, which included three starts. The right-hander posted a 1-1 record with one save and a 3.85 earned-run average over 16 1/3 innings. Stewart, who earned the win over the Winter Garden Squeeze on July 31 with three innings of one-hit relief, tied for seventh in the league with 24 strikeouts.
Polk State College’s Nick Collins had 63 plate appearances for the Leesburg Storm, which lost an opening-round playoff game to the Seminole County Snappers. Collins, who was named the Week 2 Player of the Week, batted .222 with four doubles and two home runs to go along with eight RBIs. He also had five multi-hit games on the season, including a 2-for-4 performance against the Snappers on July 30.
Sanford Mavericks right-hander Keegan Houser (Auburndale High/Campbell University) pitched 15 innings over six appearances with a 0-1 record and a 6.00 ERA. Houser, who on the season struck out 15 hitters, had a four-inning stint (18 batters faced) against the Squeeze on July 27 for his longest outing of the summer.
Jakob Runnels (Auburndale/St. Johns River State College) played in 18 games for the Mavericks, posting a .182 average in 44 at-bats with one home run and five RBIs. The Sanford catcher also made a couple of scoreless relief appearances on the mound, striking out four in 2 2/3 total innings.
Nicholas Shower (Auburndale/Ohio Valley University) went 3-1 in eight pitching appearances for the Winter Garden Squeeze. Shower posted an impressive 1.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 24 1/3 innings, which included five-inning, shutout efforts against the Leesburg Storm and DeLand Suns. Winter Garden dropped a 3-2 decision to the Sanford River Rats in the postseason as Shower recorded five outs in relief.