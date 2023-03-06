Operation Recovery, a local veterans‘501(c)(3) organization, will host its first annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, at Westchase Golf Club in Tampa. The fundraiser benefits initiatives providing support and professional development to veterans and transitioning service members, as well as the organizations’ humanitarian activities in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Tampa – Operation Recovery, a Tampa-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports American veterans, will host its first annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, April 22. The event will benefit their 2023 initiatives: providing support and professional development to veterans and transitioning service members, as well as funding the organization's humanitarian activities in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Recommended for you