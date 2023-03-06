Operation Recovery, a local veterans‘501(c)(3) organization, will host its first annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, at Westchase Golf Club in Tampa. The fundraiser benefits initiatives providing support and professional development to veterans and transitioning service members, as well as the organizations’ humanitarian activities in Ukraine and Afghanistan.
Tampa – Operation Recovery, a Tampa-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports American veterans, will host its first annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, April 22. The event will benefit their 2023 initiatives: providing support and professional development to veterans and transitioning service members, as well as funding the organization's humanitarian activities in Ukraine and Afghanistan.
The inaugural tournament will take place at Westchase Golf Club’s 18-hole course in Tampa. Nationally-known architect Lloyd Clifton designed the course, which winds through natural wetlands, wooden bridges, and bulkheads. Tournament check-in and breakfast will begin at 7 am, with a shotgun start to follow at 8 am. The event will conclude with a lunch reception, silent auction, and awards.
"We are excited to launch our first annual golf tournament and raise funds to support our mission of supporting, sustaining, and enabling American veterans," said Jon Collette, President of Operation Recovery.
"Our organization provides critical wellness outlets to veterans and their families, and we are grateful for the community's support in our efforts to make a positive impact."
Registration for the tournament is $150 per player or $500 per foursome and includes a complimentary breakfast, lunch, and swag bag. Golfers can win prizes and will have exclusive bidding access to silent auction and raffle items.
"By participating in our tournament, golfers will not only have a fun day on the greens but also help make a difference in the lives of those who have bravely served our nation," said Collette.
Operation Recovery volunteers include Special Operations veterans, intelligence specialists, medical professionals, immigration experts, refugee organizers, and legislative advocates. The organization grew from its partnership with Task Force Pineapple in August 2021. Volunteers remotely assist Americans and allies
abroad in the aftermath of humanitarian crises. Current initiatives include protecting and safe-sheltering Ukrainian orphans and helping the US Department of State with Afghanistan resettlement efforts.
Operation Recovery recently announced the launch of Surf Fire Sessions, a Florida-based flagship initiative connecting veterans and transitioning service members with community and camaraderie as well as professional development and mentorship.
All tournament proceeds support Operation Recovery initiatives and resources. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Ken Dilallo at sponsor@operationrecovery.org or (813) 922-1111 for additional details.
Content provided by Operation Recovery.