WINTER HAVEN – John Fierro served his country as a United States Marine and, later, spent decades of his life volunteering and giving back to the community.
Until he retired two years ago, at age 93, it was common to see Fierro — in uniform — with a white bucket in front of the Staples in Winter Haven or the Rural King store in Lake Wales, collecting money for United States Marine Corps League Detachment 1107.
Fierro died of natural causes May 16 at Spring Haven. He was 95.
Members of American Legion Post 8 hosted a memorial service for Fierro Saturday, June 13. Kathryn Gates-Skipper, a Lake Wales resident and Florida GOP State Committeewoman of Polk County candidate, knew Fierro for more than 30 years and was invited to read the eulogy.
“John was a great American,” Gates-Skipper said. “He was a great Marine. He was a great person. He was kind, giving, helpful and dedicated.
“I will always love you, John Fierro, and I miss you my dear brother,” she continued. “Your work here is complete. May you rest now – Semper Fi.”
Fierro was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Fierro, who died in 2011. Betty Fierro won the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce Banker's Cup Citizen of the Year award in 2002 for her decades of service to the community. She was also a State Farm Insurance Hall of Fame member.
The couple moved to Winter Haven in the 1960s and were longtime members of Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church, where John Fierro was a Sunday school teacher, greeter and the person responsible for ringing the church bell every Sunday.
John Fierro was a Rotarian, a member of the Winter Haven Lions Club, a member of the Friends of the Winter Haven Library and he volunteered in the Winter Haven Hospital’s gift shop along with his wife for decades.
Members of the American Legion Post 8 Color Guard gave John Fierro a 21-gun salute Saturday on the shore of Lake Silver.
Over the years John Fierro likely raised thousands of dollars for U.S. Marine Corps League Detachment 1107, which he helped establish in 2002 with Gates-Skipper.
“Once a Marine, always a Marine,” Gates-Skipper said.