“Polk County is a prime example of real estate’s often cited mantra, ‘Location, location, location,’ ” said Grisselle Centeno, the David P. and Constance W. Lyons Endowed Chair in Logistics and professor of Supply Chain and Analytics at the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise at Florida Southern College. “It is conveniently situated at the heart of the state of Florida. This allows easy access to major highways and airports, both critical considerations when selecting a base for hub.”

In the middle of a state with 122,000 miles of highway, more than 3,000 miles of freight rail, six airports within 60 miles, and two international ports within 90 miles, Polk County affords companies access to 10 million people within 100 miles and millions more via the state’s vast network of roads, rail, planes, and ships.

