AUBURNDALE – Esther Hammer has spent 18 years volunteering at Polk County’s East Area Adult School.
She’s walked the halls, eaten in the cafeteria and talked with the staff time and again.
On a recent day in October, when Karen Hagerty, a teacher at the school, asked Esther to accompany her to the lunchroom, though, there was an ulterior motive.
To Esther’s complete surprise, a celebration for her awaited.
She was presented with the Adult and Community Educators of Florida Volunteer of the Year Award — Esther had been selected over nominees from 17 other districts in the state.
Hammer got involved with the East Area Adult School after her late husband, Wray Hammer, a general internist at Gessler Clinic, retired. He had wanted to learn more about using a computer, so they both enrolled in a class at the school. From that time on, they both volunteered, and Esther taught as a substitute.
“I have a teaching degree, and after the teachers found out about it, I started substituting,” Esther recalled. “The school is small, so they don’t often need a substitute, so I decided to volunteer a couple of days a week.”
Hagerty said Esther is versatile and willing to help in any way possible.
“It doesn’t matter what the subject is, Esther can help. She is a strong proponent of the benefits of adult education to the communities in Polk County,” Hagerty said. “She also helps outside of the classroom. It’s crazy how much she does.”
As Esther volunteered in the classroom, she learned the three sections' curriculum: English as a Second Language, Adult Basic Education, and General Education Degree.
“She has gone back and forth between them, but she has worked in all of them,” Hagerty said. “It’s phenomenal for a substitute or volunteer to know everything she does.”
Although Esther admires the students for wanting to better themselves, she says she is there to help the teachers, as well.
“There is a need for help. Teachers can’t do everything. For example, when a teacher is instructing a math class and asks for questions, it’s hard for her to get around to every question,” Esther said. “So, very often, I take the students and work one-on-one with them.”
Outside of the classroom, Esther helps with clerical tasks like making copies and filing. But it doesn’t stop there.
“The Hammers have been an integral part of our team, being involved in our United Way campaigns, annual canned food drives, and luncheons where students are served. Our school is a better place because of their selfless giving, and our students have achieved so much because of their investment in their lives,” said Danielle DeConcilio, assistant principal.
Over the years, the couple even supported the grounds staff by ensuring the equipment they use was repaired and safe for use.
Esther, 86, said that she plans to continue volunteering and substitute teaching as long as she is able. When she isn’t at the school, she likes to garden and care for her home but, ultimately, loves spending time with the students and staff.
“Some of the students may never get their GED, but at least they are there learning something that may possibly help their children,” Esther said. “I rejoice with all the students who do earn their GED. It’s admirable that they persevere.”
At the surprise ceremony, the school staff had arranged for Esther’s family to be on hand via Zoom. The Hammer’s three children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren live in North Carolina.
They were able to participate in celebrating all that Esther does to make a difference with students daily.
“Students return year after year to let us know that Mrs. Hammer helped them so much as they prepared to take the GED tests, which has contributed to increasing their confidence and self-esteem,” said Brooksie Smith, school administrator. “She has been a vital member of our school family and will always be a strong testament to the immense value of a committed volunteer.”