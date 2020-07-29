During her 30 years at Wauchula State Bank, Christy Page has served in a variety of positions in the bank’s major markets of Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties.
She started in 1990 in the loan department as part of the loan support team and subsequently spent time as a branch manager and lender. Page is currently an Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banker, and Residential Lender.
Her extensive experience and knowledge of the area business and residential communities has earned her the respect and admiration of her customers and co-workers alike.
“We congratulate Christy on reaching this career milestone,” said Wauchula State Bank President Donna McKown. “Her commitment to her customers and her leadership within the bank has made her one of our stars.”
“I feel very privileged to be a part of such a wonderful team — or, better yet, family,” Page said. “I am looking forward to many more years of working together toward the success of each other, our customers, and the bank.”
A fifth-generation Floridian who has remained in the Heartland area, Page graduated from Hardee Senior High School.
Page was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Sebring for many years, serving as Treasurer. She is currently on the Bartow Board of Realtors and involved with the Fort Meade Chamber of Commerce.
She may be reached at 863-767-5070 or cpage@wauchulastatebank.com.