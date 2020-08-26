HAINES CITY – It was 1980.
Jimmy Carter was president, gas was $1.19 a gallon and Rod Adair began his career with the U.S. Postal Service.
That was 40 years ago. Now, after four decades — with 18 years of that period seeing Adair serve as the postmaster — Adair will retire effective Sept. 1.
On Aug. 20, Haines City Post Office’s employees, organized by Maria Lopez, held a surprise retirement party for Adair. Many of them spoke with respect for the leader they say had high expectations and always cared.
“You guys are like my second family,” Adair said during his impromptu speech at the party. “Part of me wants to stay, but Carmen (his wife) and I are looking forward to spending more time with our grandchildren and traveling.”
Adair’s parents retired from the Davenport Post Office, so it seemed inevitable that Rod would follow in their footsteps — particularly those of his father, Ray, who retired as the postmaster.
“(The post office) was in my blood,” Adair said. “I knew it was where I wanted to work because of the stability and benefits.”
After passing the civil service exam, Adair worked as an electrician’s apprentice when he got the call to report to the Lakeland Post Office. After eight months there, he transferred to the Haines City location.
Back then, Adair said that all the mail had to be sorted by hand. Starting his shift in the late afternoon, he’d spend eight to 12 hours going through the outgoing and incoming mail and putting it into pigeonholes — a way of categorizing mail.
After 10 years, Adair was promoted to supervisor, where he served for 12 years before becoming the postmaster.
He said that after visiting his daughter, Audrey, in California, he has wanted to explore more of the United States. Following much discussion and research with his wife, they purchased a fifth-wheel camper with plans to see the country.
They have specific short trips scheduled with friends over the next few months, but they will begin traveling full time in May.
“We want to go out west to see all of the state and national parks,” Adair said.
He also wants to get back on track with his exercise plan and, one of the more essential parts of his bucket list, to relax.
For 40 years, Adair has gotten up before the sun, so he says not setting an alarm clock will be a significant change.
“I’ve worked at one job or another since I was 13 years old,” he said. “I want to be able to enjoy things … be able to go play golf when I want to.”
Although Adair looks forward to many aspects of his life after retirement, he said he will miss some parts of his career.
“I am going to miss the people – the people I worked with and have come to care about,” he said. “And I’m going to miss the regular customers. Leaving will be bittersweet.”