Love Lakeland’s March CityMaker: Teresa O’Brien making a difference in women’s lives

Lakeland business owner Teresa O’Brien’s mission is to advocate for women and help them find value.
O’Brien started Help(her) in 2020 and hasn’t looked back as she continues to place women in jobs where they can use their skills and talents.
O’Brien was recently named Love Lakeland’s CityMaker for March and sees it as a huge compliment.
“I’m very honored,” she said. “I vowed to advocate for all women.”
Ginny Liles has been working with Help(her) since the beginning. She is retired and wanted to stay busy and use her organizing and housework skills to help others.
“It’s a good gig for me,” she said. “I can work when my husband, who travels a lot, is gone.”
Liles enjoys alleviating stress for others. “This gives people a way to get their things done while they are trying to do so much. I can take care of the little things. It’s good for the community.”
Businesses or individuals looking for help can describe their need and be paired with a Help(her). The hourly rate is $25 and $100 memberships are available. If you sign up for a membership, the hourly rate decreases to $18. Help(her) has 200 clients using its App. “Help(her) has freed up some time for me,” said Teddra Porteous, a client for three years. “It takes the pressure off completing tasks ranging from domestic tasks to decorating for a birthday party. The helpers can do it all.”
Help(her)s can offer errand running, cleaning, organizing, event support, cooking, writing, office support and other jobs. O’Brien currently has 56 helpers and a total of 100 off and on. She’s come a long way just starting with 12 helpers in 2020.
A few years ago, O’Brien noticed that many business owners were needing help with different events or jobs, but not necessarily someone full time.
“I thought ‘I think there is something to this,’” she explained. “Women have skills to offer. The majority of our helpers are stay-at-home moms, single moms or empty nesters. We have women from 19 years old to late 70s.”
O’Brien keeps a database of women looking for part-time and full-time work and often places women in long-term positions.
“Often, our helpers are working with a business and then they get hired,” she said.
The company currently services the Polk County area but hopes to expand into Tampa.
The Mayor’s Love Lakeland CityMaker Award recognizes energetic contributors who have taken creative, positive and sometimes risky action for the greater good of the Lakeland community, according to their website. Former Mayor Howard Wiggs and current Mayor Bill Mutz want to encourage
innovative and creative thinkers in the community.
Chrissanne Bridge, with Love Lakeland, said O’Brien’s vision is what made her stand out. “She was able to see a problem that was shared across the community and found a way to create a solution for the women that had not been there before,” Bridge said. “Taking the risk of trying something new is always worth celebrating.”
O’Brien also is active in the local community serving on the CRA board and is involved with United Way, said Bridge.
Liles, who lives in Lakeland, said O’Brien is good at what she does.
“She is a people person and the best boss I’ve ever had,” she said. “I knew (the business) would do
well.”