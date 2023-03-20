Love Lakeland’s March CityMaker: Teresa O’Brien making a difference in women’s lives
Founder, Teresa O'Brien, with 3 Help(Her)s receiving the Lakeland Chamber Small Business of the Month Award.
 
 (Photo provided by HelpHer)

Lakeland business owner Teresa O’Brien’s mission is to advocate for women and help them find value.

O’Brien started Help(her) in 2020 and hasn’t looked back as she continues to place women in jobs where they can use their skills and talents.

