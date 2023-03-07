An 11-year-old child is in the hospital and a 13-year-old was arrested for shooting the child, the Lakeland Police reported in a late day media release, Monday.

Officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of Emma Street in Lakeland on Sunday, March 5, around 7:49 p.m. regarding a shooting involving a juvenile.

When officers arrived, they found the victim had been taken to the hospital via a personal vehicle. Officers that went to the hospital found that an 11-year-old female juvenile had been admitted with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper leg area. Detectives determined that the shooting occurred inside a car at the Salvation Army building, 2455 Jim Galloway Road in Lakeland. The 13-year-old juvenile, who was on probation, was inside the car and had placed a 9mm handgun in his waistband. While doing so, the gun was accidentally discharged, police report, and the bullet struck the leg of the victim, who was seated next to him in the car.

Police arrested the 13-year-old on felony charges of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, carrying a concealed firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under 18 (a misdemeanor) and a misdemeanor charge of culpable negligence. Detectives collected a firearm.

The name of the 11-year-old is being withheld in accordance with Marsy’s Law. The LPD said this remains an open investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Recommended for you