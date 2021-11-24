Just before its recent meeting, the Board of County Commissioners chose the lone female on the dais as the chairman for the coming year.
Martha Santiago, a long-time Polk educator and Polk State College leader, took over the gavel from outgoing chairman Commissioner Rick Wilson. Chosen as Santiago's back-up was veteran Commissioner George Lindsey.
Both were selected unanimously and there were no other nominations for the leadership posts.
Santiago was the provost for the college’s Winter Haven campus, the Center for Public Safety, the Lake Wales centers and the Northeast Polk satellite as well as the dean of academic affairs for the Winter Haven campus and Lake Wales centers.
She represents district 4, the east and northeast segments of the county, which are the most rapidly developing regions of the county. She took office in 2018.
“I want people to want to be here to work, play and enjoy what the county has to offer,” Santiago said, after taking over the gavel.
Lindsey, who was elected to the district 1 slot, which includes segments of Lakeland and portions to the south of the city, has been a board member since his election in 2012. He has been a long-time businessman working in the real estate and development field.
The pair took over from Wilson and his back-up Commissioner Bill Braswell.
In other business, the board learned the county has been selected to receive a $1 million grant from the state's Rebuild Florida program to replace the roof of a special needs shelter in east Bartow. County Manager Bill Beasley called the windfall “a good news item” that will help the county be better prepared should severe weather strike.
Beasley also said the county staff was in the process of developing contracts for spending some $10 million in federal funds for infrastructure projects, which he added, would be coming before the board in the coming months for approval. He did not itemize those contracts or which projects would get started first. The funding was part of a $100 million-plus gift from the American Recovery Plan funding approved last session by Congress to jump-start economic recovery from the pandemic.
The county CEO also asked the board to approve a $5.7 million transfer of funds from its health fund reserves to cover costs incurred by county workers who either contracted COVID-19 or were diagnosed with cancer. He said the costs were higher than normal, but some would be replaced into the reserves with pandemic related federal funds.
Lastly, the board approved a land use amendment that would allow the installation of solar fields on land zoned as agricultural.