The morning started cold, but by parade time, temperatures warmed up and there was hardly a cloud in the sky during the 2022 City of Winter Haven Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Jan. 15.
According to parade organizer Shawn Kinsey, the first MLK Parade in Winter Haven was a peace march organized in January 1979. For many years, Glenda Jones organized an annual parade until her son Shawn and daughter Clarisse Jones took over.
Elected officials and city staff helped to clean up the Florence Villa CDC during a day of service in honor of King on Jan 12.
The movie “Selma” was shown at the Ritz Theatre on the Jan. 13, a movie about the march King took from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. in 1965.