Lake Wales city commissioners revisited its mandatory mask ordinance during a work session Sept. 16 – and although some of the key indicators of the spread are trending in a positive direction – two commissioners are still in favor of keeping the local law in place, and two opposing its continuation.
Commissioners Robin Gibson and Terrye Howell both suggested following a recommendation from Lake Wales Fire Chief Joe Jenkins, who also serves as the city’s Emergency Operation Director. He suggested waiting for a lower daily positive rate in the county before allowing the ordinance to expire.
The two commissioners both were in favor of the ordinance when it was originally voted on Aug. 18.
“Over the last 14 days, we’re at a 6.58 percent positivity rate (in Polk) which is really moving in the right direction. That’s a good sign. I think it shows what we’re doing is working,” Jenkins said. “If we can get that 14-day daily average rate at five or below, then I think it’s really showing we’re getting a grip on this. I wouldn’t want to do it too prematurely.”
He said there was another important figure to consider.
“The other number we should look at is the hospitalization rates,” Jenkins added, noting that as of mid-week, Polk was at 11 percent while the state was at six percent. “Polk County became one of the new hot spots in the last couple of months.”
Prior to enacting an ordinance, commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that “strongly encouraged” face coverings, but did not mandate them, at their meeting of July 7.
Commissioners Curtis Gibson and Al Goldstein were in favor of dropping the ordinance, and going back to the July 7 resolution. The two voted against the mandate ordinance when it was first put in place on.
Mayor Eugene Fultz was not available for the workshop. He voted in favor of the original ordinance, however.
Because it was an agenda workshop, no official vote could be taken. The commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at city hall after the time of publication.
Meanwhile, on Sept. 15, the Winter Haven City Commission voted to extend an emergency ordinance requiring the wearing of masks in certain indoor locations within city limits for another 30 days.
The ordinance extension was somewhat controversial. Around 30 residents wrote emails in opposition, many linking stories from social media, using phrases like “government overreach” and “Let freedom ring.”
One resident wrote multiple emails, with one including a graph showing pandemic-related statistics from France.
Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler said the emergency mask mandate ordinance is a way for city staff and his fellow commissioners to try and protect Winter Haven area residents..
“It's not political,” the mayor said. “It's not a civil liberties issue – it's science. It's numbers. It's because we all want to stay well.
“It's just, so many people don't believe it,” Dantzler continued. “They just don't believe that we are trying to do things in their best interest. They think it's political or they think it's this or that or whatever it is. It's mind boggling that we cannot come up with some way to take that off the table. That is what I am grappling with.”
Polk County Health Director Dr. Joy Jackson said since some Polk cities started passing mandated mask ordinances around July, the percentage of new positive cases of COVID-19 has dropped significantly.
“I really feel very strongly that the efforts made by our community members wearing masks and conducting themselves according to prevention messaging has led to an improvement of our COVID numbers,” Jackson said.
The emergency mandated mask ordinance has since been extended in August and now extended again in September.
Mayor Dantzler and Commissioner Brian Yates both asked Jackson if there was a statistic that could mark a point for it to be relatively safe to stop enforcing a mask mandate.
Yates brought up the subject of an exit plan in August and September — saying half of the community thinks a mask ordinance should end right away.
“It's a really divisive issue,” Yates said.
Jackson asked for some additional time to plan for a scientific exit plan with her staff.
City Manager Mike Herr said that with school reopening, events starting and more people out and about, the situation could lend itself to another spike.
“It's an imperfect situation,” Herr said.
The City of Winter Haven mask mandate ordinance will be voted on again Oct. 12.
The fine for non-compliance to the mask mandate in Winter Haven is a non-criminal citation for $150.
Finally, Polk’s largest city also extended its mask mandate earlier this month on Sept. 8. The Lakeland City Commission voted 4-to-3 to extend the city's facial mask mandate until 5 p.m. Oct. 5. The measure requires facial coverings be worn in indoor public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.