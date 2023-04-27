May 8: Temporary Closure of Clerk’s Lakeland Office | New Northeast Government Center Opens
Photo provided by Polk County Clerk of Court's Office

Bartow, Fla. (April 27, 2023) – Stacy M. Butterfield, Polk County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, announced today that starting on Monday, May 8, the Clerk’s Lakeland office is temporarily closing due to resource shortages.

The Lakeland office is located in the Lakeland Government Center at 930 E. Parker St. Court proceedings and jury trials will continue, but the Clerk's service lobby will not be open to customers.

Recommended for you