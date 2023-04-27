May 8: Temporary Closure of Clerk’s Lakeland Office | New Northeast Government Center Opens

Bartow, Fla. (April 27, 2023) – Stacy M. Butterfield, Polk County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, announced today that starting on Monday, May 8, the Clerk’s Lakeland office is temporarily closing due to resource shortages.
The Lakeland office is located in the Lakeland Government Center at 930 E. Parker St. Court proceedings and jury trials will continue, but the Clerk's service lobby will not be open to customers.
“This is not an ideal situation, and it is counter to my priority to make services as easily accessible as possible,” said Clerk Butterfield. “We unfortunately do not have enough trained team members to staff the Lakeland office. We are doing everything we can to solve this and resume operations as quickly as possible. I apologize for any inconvenience and thank everyone for their patience.”
A drop box will be available at the entrance of the Lakeland Government Center for customers to submit paperwork for evictions, small claims, and traffic cases as well as documents that need to be recorded.
Several service alternatives are available during this closure. Many of the Clerk’s services are available online at www.PolkCountyClerk.net. Customers are encouraged to visit the website as their first option to see if their need is available on the site. Individuals can also call the customer service center at 863-534-4000 or visit the Bartow or Northeast offices. Butterfield says that operations will resume once the office has overcome the resource challenges and is able to provide superior service to the community.
The Clerk’s office in the new Northeast Government Center also opens Monday, May 8. It is located at 200 Government Center Blvd., Lake Alfred, FL 33850. The current government center closes permanently tomorrow, Friday, April 28. The government center is home to the Clerk's northeast office as well as several other government offices, including the County Building Division, Supervisor of Elections (seasonal office), Healthy Families Polk, Probation (County), Property Appraiser, Public Defender, State Attorney, Tax Collector, Vital Statistics, and Florida's 10th Judicial Circuit.